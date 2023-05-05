Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments, but perhaps none more than the dress that Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd wore for the ceremony.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill opened the ceremony with a very touching speech before Lourd took the stage. She sported a dress with an image of Princess Leia — Fisher’s most iconic role — from A New Hope donning the double bun hairstyle and all.

Speaking on the legacy of her mom and the Princess Leia character at large, Lourd said, “I realized that Leia is more than just a character. She’s a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants, and she gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself — and even rescues the rescuers. And no one could’ve played her like my mother.”

Carrie Fisher was a legend, and her tragic passing on December 27, 2016, has left a gaping hole in pop culture and the world alike. Aside from Star Wars, Fisher had roles in the likes of When Harry Met Sally… and Scream 3 before ultimately returning to the series that made her iconic in 2015 with The Force Awakens. She’d appear in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker (through unused footage).

Billie Lourd is a rising star in her own right. Her performance in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart is iconic and she got to appear in The Rise of Skywalker. Last year, she played Kaitlyn Dever’s best friend in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise and starred alongside Dever, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts. Not a bad start at all, and the sky is the limit for Lourd.