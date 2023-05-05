Very fittingly, the late, great Carrie Fisher received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May [the] Fourth [Be With You], and two people synonymous with Fisher, Mark Hamill and her daughter Billie Lourde, took the stage to give speeches. Her A New Hope co-star Hamill gave a really heartfelt speech in honor of the late actress.

“Today, May the Fourth be Carrie Francis Fisher Day,” said Hamill as he kicked off his speech. He recounted meeting Fisher for the first time over dinner when she was 19 and being blown away by her. “Every expectation I had was just obliterated. She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years — I just couldn’t believe it. And brutally frank. She started telling me stories, intimate stories, about her family that I’m thinking ‘Should I be hearing this?'”

He continued talking about her wisdom before reading notes that he wrote when he learned of Fisher’s death over six years ago. “Carrie was one of a kind who belonged to us all — whether we liked it or not. She was our princess, d**n it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want for her to succeed and be happy,” said Hamill.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carrie Fisher was a legend of entertainment and pop culture, and she rightfully got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the day most synonymous with Star Wars. She passed on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.