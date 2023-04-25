At long last, the late great Carrie Fisher (Star Wars) will receive a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced that Fisher would be receiving a posthumous star on May 4 (also known as “May the Fourth Be With You Day” to Star Wars fans). It’s a fitting celebration for one of the greatest Star Wars actors ever, and the ceremony will take place on May 4 at 11:30 PT at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theatre. For those who are not in Los Angeles, the event will also be live-streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

iHeartMedia personality and Walk of Famer Ellen K will serve as the emcee for the event, as guest speakers are still TBA. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd (Booksmart), is set to accept the star on behalf of her mother.

Carrie Fisher was always going to be a star — her parents were Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds after all — and she became an iconic part of pop culture dating back to her performances as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. She’d later reprise her role in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi (she appeared in The Rise of Skywalker posthumously with the assistance of unreleased footage from previous films). Outside of the galaxy far, far away, Fisher had appeared in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally…, and even had a cameo in Scream 3. She tragically passed on December 27, 2016, and sleep apnea was part of the immediate cause of death.