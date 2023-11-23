Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still ongoing despite persisting issues—now we can only wait for the next update.

Embracer's CEO, Lars Wingefors, has avoided commenting on the KOTOR remake during financial presentations, emphasizing the sensitivity of the topic. But despite Embracer's ongoing silence regarding the fate of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake, the push still persists

As per IGN, Saber Interactive, the appointed developer, persists in its efforts to bring the project to fruition. Initially, the Star Wars remake is in the hands of Aspyr, which faced substantial challenges leading Embracer to enlist Saber Interactive. The latter being known for the recently delayed Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared on X that Saber Interactive remains dedicated to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake. However, uncertainties persist about its eventual release and the nature of the game itself.

The 'KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC' remake is still being worked on. "Can't say whether the remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, 2 people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it." (Source: @jasonschreier)

First unveiled in 2021 as a PlayStation-published title, the KOTOR remake generated excitement among fans of the beloved RPG. Development encountered setbacks last year when a demo by Aspyr failed to impress Lucasfilm and Sony. Ultimately, pompting a pause in progress.

The remake's art and design directors subsequently left the project.

Originally developed by BioWare, many recognize KOTOR as one of the finest Star Wars video games and western RPGs. Aspyr has been working on its remake for three years before the official announcement.

Amid Embracer's larger restructuring and layoffs affecting multiple studios, the status and future of the KOTOR remake remain uncertain. With reports suggesting a potential release date in 2025. Renewed concerns arose in September when promotional materials were removed from Sony's channels, with Sony attributing it to music licensing issues.