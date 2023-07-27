The cast of the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has hyped up the lightsaber battles; comparing them to The Phantom Menace.

In a new feature from Entertainment Weekly, some of the series' leads — Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Charlie Barnett — discussed the upcoming Star Wars series.

It appears that this Star Wars series will emphasize lightsabers. “I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I will just say it. There's a lack of guns, which personally as someone who loves fighting and stunts and stuff, I love. Because it gives you that body-to-body choreography — that dance feeling. It actually looks like a real fight as opposed to just I point and I shoot, which is kind of an easy cop-out in a way. We get a lot of that body-to-body,” Keen revealed when discussing what drew his interest in the project.

He followed that up by emphasizing that they “have a lot of the sabers” and by praising those who choreographed the fights. “And Chris Cowan and Mark Ginther and Daren Nop have choreographed all of these wonderful, wonderful stunts in such a beautiful way — it's visually stunning. We watched some stuff the other day and it was just gorgeous. And then we have a bunch of fights as well where there are no sabers where it's just full on. It's also really fun and does look really gritty and real. It feels like a fight.”

“If you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul, I think you're going to enjoy this show,” teased Jacinto.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He's not the only one who believes that — Keen added, “You'll love this.”

Furthermore, Barnett doubles down even further with the Phantom Menace comparisons. “I will say too — not to shade, but we have a lot more tangible physical moves than I saw in that fight,” he said. “As badass as it is, there's a lot more grounded work that goes into our stunt training and our stunt performances.”

He continued, “We have an awesome stunt team. Doing so much without cables, without CGI, without a lot of effects — it makes the fight seem so much more visceral. Truly. I mean, I know I've been hit on the head a couple times.”

For Star Wars fans, this is thrilling to hear. The reality of it is — the sequel trilogy lacked in the lightsaber department. Getting the series back to its roots will be fun, and the tease from The Acolyte cast only reinforces that.