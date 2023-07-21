Andor Season 2, like many other projects, has to halt production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the Star Wars series is in a unique spot given just how close they were to completion.

Deadline reported the Andor production being halted, but they noted that the Star Wars series was “just weeks away” from warping in the UK. While the UK production is shut down, the series remains in production at Pinewood Studios with non-SAG-AFTRA cast members and will remain so for as long as it can with their actors who are under agreements with Equity — the British acting union. For those who don't know, Equity actors were threatened with the risk of being sued if they joined their American colleagues in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Andor series creator Tony Gilroy is currently on strike with the WGA (who have been on strike since early May). He told Deadline last week, “I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we’ve become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love.”

The second of the popular Star Wars Disney+ series was to see the return of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is a spinoff of Rogue One, which in itself was a prequel to the original Star Wars film. Andor Season 2 was due for an August 2024 release date, however, this delay may cause the series to have to delay its release.