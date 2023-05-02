Just in time for May 4 — also known as “May the Fourth Be With You Day” for Star Wars fans — Disney+ has announced a surprise crossover between Star Wars and The Simpsons.

Disney+ took to its official Twitter page to announce Rogue Not Quite One — a new short film starring Maggie Simpson from The Simpsons in an obvious riff of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The tweet, which includes the official poster that you can also see below, had the caption, “From Springfield to a galaxy far, far away. Maggie Simpson in “Rogue Not Quite One” is streaming May the 4th on #DisneyPlus. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou.”

In case you’re curious, the reason that a crossover between Star Wars and The Simpsons is even possible is thanks to the Fox-Disney merger. The latter acquired the rights to The Simpsons as a result of that deal. The two properties merged a couple of years back on May 4, 2021, for a short film also featuring Maggie Simpson titled The Force Awakens from Its Nap (which actually received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. Star Wars has had other unexpected crossovers such as the Family Guy trilogy they did and the short film with Studio Ghibli (more of that, please!).

Per Disney, the official plot synopsis for Rogue Not Quite One reads: “On their way to daycare, Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.”

Check out the official poster below.

Rogue Not Quite One will be released on Disney+ on May 4.