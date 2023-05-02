Ed Sheeran got vulnerable in his upcoming Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All which premieres Wednesday (May 3). In the four-part series, Sheeran shared a very private manner when he learned that pregnant wife was diagnosed with cancer in February 2022.

In the first episode, titled “Love” Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn, and the singer opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

“I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s—ter,” she says per PEOPLE. “It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, ‘Oh if I died, what’s people’s perception of me? What do you leave behind?'”

Seaborn adds, “For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, ‘I’m not just this music machine. I’m not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I’m a father, I’m a son, I’m a friend.’ It wasn’t until this year when I was like, ‘I might die.'”

Sheeran came in and had a different tone where he’s seen getting teary-eyed, “It was horrible.” He later said that he wrote seven songs in four hours to cope with the news.

“When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song,” says Seaborn.

Back in March, he revealed that he would be coming out with a new album that reflects a lot of the events that happened in 2022.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” he shared. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he said.

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he continued. of Seaborn, with whom he welcomed a second daughter in May of last year.

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” said Sheeran.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who married in 2019, welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran last May. Their first daughter, Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran was born in 2020.

Subtract follows his fourth studio album Equal (stylized =), which dropped in 2021. It was supported by singles “Bad Habits,” “Shivers,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “The Joker and the Queen,” and “2step.” The album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart making the project the musician’s fourth time premiering atop the chart. “Bad Habits,” was nominated for Song Of The Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ended up taking home the trophy with their hit “Leave The Door Open,” which also claimed Record Of The Year.

Subtract, (stylized “-“), is out Friday (May 5). Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday (May 3) on Disney+.