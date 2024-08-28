A new Star Wars Outlaws Update is unfortunately forcing some players on PlayStation 5 (PS5) to start a new save. As unfortunate as it is, the update itself did implement several bug fixes, addressed some performance issues, and even added a 40FPS Mode. However, that might not be enough for those on PlayStation 5, who had to start their experience all over. Let's take a look at the Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.000.0002 Patch Notes.

Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.000.0002 Patch Notes

Added 40FPS support for compatible displays

Addresses performance issues

Numerous bug fixes across the game

Although it seems like a small update, the numerous bug fixes and performance improvements should go a long way to making the game less buggy. And the inclusion of 40FPS support offers a new display option for players. Overall, this is a pretty convenient update which hopefully fixed a lot of problems.

However, some PlayStation 5 users might still be upset that they might have to start the game all over, thanks to the latest update. While you can still continue from your old save, your progression might be blocked, thanks to the update.

Although the game just released in Early Access yesterday, having to restart even after just one or two hours of playtime feels inconvenient. Although we appreciate the update and what it fixes, some PlayStation 5 players lost what was essentially a day of Early Access. Considering you needed to spend at least $109.99 USD (plus tax) to play it early, this feels like a real slap in the face to some PS5 players. But that's just one of the several problems that come with an Early Access launch.

At the very least, the update itself, while costly in the short term, should prove beneficial in the long run. Perhaps the several bug fixes and improvements will more than make up your wasted save file. And if you're on PC or Xbox Series X, you won't need to worry about this problem.

But if you're playing the game on PlayStation 5, it might just be best to start a new save and delete your old save file just to make life easier for yourself. This way, you avoid any sort of issues or progression blockers that would prevent you from advancing in the story.

Overall, that's everything from the latest update for Star Wars Outlaws on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We feel awful for the players who have to start their adventure all over again. But if it's any consolation, we hope to see you enjoy the rest of your time left in Early Access. Check out our First Impressions of Star Wars Outlaws to learn more about the game.

