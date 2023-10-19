Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service) recently spoke about various Hollywood franchises. When it came to Star Wars, the filmmaker had a strong opinion regarding the George Lucas-created franchise.

The state of franchises, according to Vaughn

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vaughn claimed that “the financing and the commerce has taken over the creative,” when it comes to franchise filmmaking.

He added, “Commerce took over and now the pendulum is starting to swing back. Creativity should always be the driving force of any decision and then you think about how to make money out of it afterwards. If you try to make money upfront, you'll kill some great franchises.”

An exciting prospect

That turned his attention toward Star Wars. When asked whether he'd turn down an offer to direct a Star Wars film, Vuaghn replied, “Now, not so much. For me, doing a Star Wars movie is to play with the characters I love. If they said to me they'd reboot Star Wars and actually have Luke Skywalker, [Han] Solo, and [Darth] Vader and do your version of it. Everyone would say you're an idiot to try, but that would excite me.”

He then noted how superhero franchises and the James Bond series have always rebooted characters with new actors. “Why are the [Star Wars] characters so hallowed that from 1977 you can't re-do it for a new audience?” Vaughn asked.

It's unlikely Disney would ever pull the trigger on a Star Wars reboot. You can bet Matthew Vaughn would jump at the opportunity if it arose. He's known for directing Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman films.