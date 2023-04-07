This year’s Star Wars Celebration has brought a slew of exciting news, from a new Indiana Jones trailer to Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker, but three new feature films have been announced and will be helmed by three very talented directors.

While hearing that three different directors are directing three different Star Wars films may send fans into a frenzy, fear not — all three films are set in three distinct time periods and will likely have very little crossover. Lucasfilm and Disney had to have learned their lesson after the debacle that ultimately was the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy.

James Mangold, who has been in the Lucasfilm family thanks to his job directing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, was announced to be directing a film called Dawn of the Jedi, and as you can imagine, it will resolve around the earliest Jedi. It was described as a “biblical epic” at Star Wars Celebration.

Next up is Dave Filoni, who’s most known for his work on Star Wars projects including The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars animated series. His film will culminate the events of the “Mandoverse,” as they described it.

Finally, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who’s both an Oscar and Emmy winner, will direct a film that takes place 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker. It will bring back Ridley as Rey, now a Jedi master, as she establishes a new Jedi order. Of course, this will be a long way off as Rise of Skywalker came out a little over three years ago. It may not be 15 years, but Ridley is still only 30 years old.

Check out the full slate of Star Wars projects below thanks to Discussing Film.