When it comes to Star Wars, it's not just about the trilogies anymore. This lightsaber-filled universe has sprawled out into various forms of media, with two continuities (canon and Legends) dishing out a galaxy of characters and stories. While we've seen impressive storylines from ‘The Mandalorian,' ‘Ahsoka' and ‘Rogue One,' it's the Skywalker Saga that's the heart of Star Wars.

At its core, Star Wars is all about family, redemption, battling the dark side, and becoming the best version of yourself. But not all Star Wars trilogies knock it out of the park.

So, here's our ranking, from the not-so-great to the absolute best.

#3 Sequel Trilogies

The sequel trilogy hit the Star Wars scene with new characters and some pretty high expectations. We were all pretty stoked, but things didn't go exactly as planned. ‘The Force Awakens' felt like déjà vu, mirroring ‘A New Hope, and it seemed to raid the original trilogy's closet for ideas. Fans had mixed feelings, and many were hoping for something more spectacular.

Then came ‘The Last Jedi.' Now, don't get me wrong, some epic action scenes deserve a chef's kiss. But then there were those head-scratching moments that felt like they came out of left field, and they didn't quite fit the Star Wars vibe. If we could hop in a time machine and give director Rian Johnson some pointers, we'd chat about those scenes. Like Leia pulling a Houdini and surviving the vacuum of space – that was a bit of a stretch.

However, ‘The Rise of Skywalker' tried to tie up all the loose ends and make everyone happy. But it didn't quite hit the mark. Some fans left the theater disappointed because of how Darth Vader's redemption story got a bit overshadowed by Palpatine's unexpected return. They tried to give us a meaningful story with Rey and Ben Solo, but the spark just didn't light up like Leia's and Han Solo's did back in the day. Plus, not everyone likes the Rey Skywalker dialogue at the end.

In the grand scheme of things, the sequel trilogy struggled with some big-picture ideas. It left some characters feeling undercooked and didn't quite nail the essence of Star Wars returning heroes. Except when they killed Hans Solo, maybe.

But when it came to lightsaber duels and cool droids, they cranked the volume up to eleven. So, swings and roundabouts, right?

#2 Prequel Trilogies

The prequel Star Wars trilogy is a hit or miss—no in-between. People also have some strong opinions about it, and it's not all sunshine and rainbows. But it offers a fresh take on the Star Wars saga, and that's something.

Now, it's been called out for a few things. Some say it went a bit overboard with CGI, had some awkward dialogues, and, well, got a bit too political for its own good. But it also brings us right into Anakin Skywalker's tragic journey, the corruption within the Jedi Order, and the rise of Darth Vader. So, there's a silver lining.

‘The Phantom Menace' might have seemed like a kid-friendly adventure, but it set the stage right for the Republic's downfall. It dives into politics a bit deeper than the original trilogy – with Padme Amidala's introduction to Anakin as well. In ‘Attack of the Clones,' we see Count Dooku's complex villain vibes and Anakin's unfortunate encounter with an arm-chopping saber.

Now, some folks might've cringed at Anakin and Padmé's chemistry, especially considering how they met in the first movie. But it's a bit of a guilty pleasure. It's a mix of light-hearted moments and dark foreshadowing of Anakin's path to becoming Darth Vader.

But ‘Revenge of the Sith' – that's the one most fans agree is the best of the bunch. It goes all-in on the tragic narrative and shows us how the Jedi Order dropped the ball big time. Sure, some scenes might've felt a tad rushed – like Obi-Wan globe-trotting while Order 66 is in full swing. The cinematic vibes could've been spiced up a bit too. But, the storytelling and acting – that's top-notch stuff.

It paints a vivid picture of the Sith taking over the Republic, and it's got this fantastic balance of politics and good old-fashioned fiction.

#1 Original Trilogies

No doubt about it, the original Star Wars trilogy is the cream of the crop. It's got that timeless story, characters you can't help but love, and it digs deep into the feels.

‘A New Hope' kicks things off with a bang—literally. It takes us to this immersive galaxy yet introduces us to characters we can all relate to. II mean, it laid the foundation for Star Wars as we know it. Those iconic scenes with the wise old Obi-Wan and the droids – they're just pure gold. It's not just the story but the whole package that made it an instant classic.

Now, The Empire Strikes Back' cranks up the intensity. It throws our heroes into some seriously deep waters and starts diving into the whole philosophy of the Force. And that plot twist for Luke and Darth Vader? It made everyone on the edge of their seats, eager to see what would happen next. Sure, there might be some missing backstories here and there. But the first two films of this trilogy are enough to keep fans hooked on the epic battle between the light and the dark.

For ‘Return of the Jedi,' everything is about development, especially for Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Although some gave it a hard time for the Ewoks and that rescue mission that might've gone on a smidge too long. But the character depth here – that's what makes it the high point of Star Wars storytelling. It was like the endgame too but the lack of backstory just left people hungry for more.

Ultimately, this is where the Star Wars universe was born. Telling us, even now that there's always more to explore.

The Star Wars universe is available on Disney+