Fans of Star Wars have grown accustomed to the opening of their films beginning with “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” and that will soon be gracing the silver screen according to Kathleen Kennedy.

This past weekend was Star Wars Celebration, which featured a wide variety of various announcements, trailers, and first looks at the upcoming projects on Lucasfilms’ slate. Perhaps no announcement was bigger than the upcoming three films from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. To be clear, these are three different films from three different eras, so it’s unclear if they will be treated like episodic films or spin-off films.

The announcement did raise an interesting question regarding the film from Obaid-Chinoy (which will also bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker). Given that a Skywalker will return, does that mean the opening crawl would return? After all, episodes 1-9 of Star Wars all included the iconic opening crawl, but spin-offs like Rogue One and Solo did not.

Speaking to EW at Star Wars Celebration, Kennedy bluntly said, “The crawl’s coming back.”

Furthermore, when followed up with the question of whether or not this crawl is only for the film involving Rey, Kennedy responded with, “No. The crawl is for movies.”

Maybe this revelation seems obvious to Star Wars fans, but the opening crawl returning is just as important to these films as the Marvel Studios fanfare is to those movies — so it’s great to hear this from Kathleen Kennedy. The crawls set the tone and it will be great to see it open up the next few Star Wars films once again.