It's not game-breaking bugs or progress-blocking glitches that are making Starfield players refund the game: it's pronouns.

Or at least that's what we've been seeing in the past few days on the internet, as many video game streamers and content creators have expressed their displeasure in having the option to choose their pronouns in Starfield, a video game where humanity has already mastered interstellar travel whose societies have probably already moved on from discussions over pronouns.

It's as if they are forced to choose a pronoun that is in conflict with their biological gender. Where was this energy when Baldur's Gate 3 allowed players to choose their genitals regardless of their body type, and allowed players to romance characters of the same gender? Some gamers really just aren't consistent with their values, it seems.

In any case, it doesn't feel like this boycott of transphobic players will affect Starfield's sales, as the game continues to sell well in the market as the game now is open for early access release and just a few days from its full release.

In other news, trans rights really is a very touchy topic in many communities, with the video games community included. The last time we experienced the same outroar over a social issue in a video game was when Hogwarts Legacy was released. Among the many controversies that the game faced, a particular character called Sirona Ryan was seen as problematic and boycott-worthy. The controversies surrounding Hogwarts Legacy do not seem to discourage Warner Bros. Games at all, with reports that the publisher has already had Avalanche Software commissioned for a sequel.

In any case, if you're part of the vocal part of the community and wish to refund Starfield for its pronouns or for any other reason, you can do it either through Steam support or Xbox Store support, as indicated in this Starfield subreddit post about refunds.