Warner Bros. Games through the Portkey Games label appears to have commissioned a Hogwarts Legacy sequel or Hogwarts Legacy 2 from Avalanche Softworks, leaks and rumors report.

After rumors that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works due to Avalanche Sofworks' recent job listings, some sources reported that insiders confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is currently under development. “Admittingly, the claim is probably one of the safest bets someone can state following Hogwarts Legacy’s outstanding launch, making it one of the best-selling games of 2023 so far,” reports Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, noting that even without further proof, this claim is already very believable thanks to the game's success.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hogwarts Legacy is indeed experiencing a resurgence in sales, particularly in the UK, where the game currently is a bestseller, outselling the recently-released Starfield. As of August 2023, the game has sold over 15 million copies, netting the publishers over $1 billion in sales. This is in spite of the controversy surrounding the game's trans character and the witch hunt that occurred against people who have streamed the game after it was released.

Apart from its commercial success, the game also received favorable reviews from game critics, although not strong enough for it to be on the running for any game of the year races this year, with behemoths like Final Fantasy XVI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur's Gate 3 standing in its way.