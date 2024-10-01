One year since the release of Starfield, a lot of things have been added to the game, but this newest content drop in the form of paid expansion DLC has the most additions to the game since its launch. Here's everything you need to know about Starfield – Shattered Space, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Starfield – Shattered Space Release Date: September 30, 2024

Starfield – Shattered Space was released on September 30, 2024, and is available on all platforms where the game is already available, including the PC through Steam and the Xbox Game Store for consoles. Bethesda serves as both developer and publisher for the game, with support from the Xbox Game Studios.

Starfield – Shattered Space Gameplay

As a story-focused expansion, Shattered Space gives players a whole new world to experience, new stories to immerse in, and new planets to explore. A completely new culture inhabits the new planet players explore in the game, with their audibly distinct accents.

The new planet is also visually unique with its own architecture, mysteries to uncover, new points of interest, and new weather. Intrigue will get players interested in the ongoing struggles of the people of the planet, with new stories to learn about and new quests to engage in.

As part of this expansion pack, players gain access to new vehicles, two new weapon types, new equipment, and fight new enemies.

The expansion, being story-focused, is light on new features and mechanics, so players can expect to experience roughly the same gameplay that they've already been enjoying in the course of the base game.

Shattered Space is the game's first major expansion, unlocked automatically to all owners of the Premium and Constellation Editions of the game. Included in the DPC pack are a Digital Art Book, Digital OST, 1,000 Creation Credits, and the Constellation Skin Pack.

Starfield – Shattered Space Story

Shattered Space introduces a new story to Starfield, where players will explore a new world and investigate a frightening cosmic threat. Players will follow a distress signal from a derelict starstation which leads them to Va'Ruun'kai, the dark and complex homeworld of House Va'Ruun.

Awaiting them is a planet with a distinct look and feel, a complex political landscape, and a religious cult worshipping “The Great Serpent.” The fate of this faction, and the outlying planet they live in, will be decided by the player in the wake of a cataclysmic event.

