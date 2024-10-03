For the second consecutive season, the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final, only to face a disappointing setback just as they appeared on the verge of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in a full NHL season since 2000.

However, that hasn't done anything to change the minds of fans and pundits who still view them as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender as they enter the 2024-25 campaign. A mix of veteran and young talent has hockey thriving deep in the Lone Star State, and there's no reason to believe why the Stars can't claim the Central Division crown and follow that up with another deep postseason run.

Led by executive Jim Nill, who won the General Manager of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, the Dallas Stars have their sights set on capturing their first title since 1999—something that team Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi believes is only a matter of time, per CBS Sports:

“Winning this award for two consecutive seasons is a testament to the work that Jim and his entire staff have done over the past decade,” said Gaglardi of Nill. “Year after year, he continues to put our franchise in a position to contend for championships through his expertise with drafting, developing and talent acquisition. We will continue together towards our goal of winning another Stanley Cup for Dallas.” Has Nill done enough to put the Stars within striking distance of the hallowed Chalice? Let's take a look at their roster construction for the upcoming season.

Projected Stars roster

There were several notable departures from the Stars roster during the offseason. Veteran Joe Pavelski announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the NHL, with the last five spent in Dallas, while forward Radek Faksa was traded to the St. Louis Blues.

Additionally, the Stars bought out the final year of defenseman Ryan Suter's contract, and he has since joined the St. Louis Blues.

The Stars also failed to re-sign defenseman Chris Tanev, whom they acquired from the Calgary Flames; he opted to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs instead. In goal, reliable backup Scott Wedgewood decided to take his talents to the Nashville Predators.

Arriving in town on the blue line is veteran Matt Dumba, who split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Additionally, the Stars secured the services of former Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who agreed to a two-year deal.

The Stars also re-signed forward Matt Duchene, who enjoyed a bounce-back year in Dallas after his contract was bought out by Nashville.

Forwards: Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, Logan Stankhoven, Colin Blackwell, Mavrik Bourque, Evgenii Dadonov, Sam Steel

Defensemen: Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith, Matt Dumba

Goaltenders: Jake Oettinger, Casey DeSmith

Stars 2024-25 season outlook

The Stars will be counting on their even mix of veteran talent and youth to keep their grasp on the top spot in the Central Division. A mix of young forwards that include Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankhoven, and Roope Hintz along with the old guard of captain Jamie Benn and assistant captain Tyler Seguin remain a formidable and talented group.

Look for goaltender Jake Oettinger to bounce back after a regular season marked by inconsistency and injury issues. As he explained, his strong performance in the final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs is more indicative of his true capabilities, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“The last 15 games of the regular season, I think I got back to playing like I know I can play, and a lot of it had to do with the stuff I talked with [Stars goalie coach Jeff Reese] and the work I did with him and some changes I made,” Oettinger said. “I kind of got the hang of what I wanted to work on and put it into my game and saw the results, which was really rewarding.”

“I have so much stuff I want to get better at and so much room to grow still, and I think I’m pretty close to getting my game to where I know it can be,” Oettinger said. “I think with a great summer in the gym and on the ice I’ll be able to do that next year. I just want next season to start already.”

With the reliance on key players like those mentioned earlier, combined with the hope for a full, strong season from Oettinger, expect the Stars to be among the last teams standing deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the spring of 2025.