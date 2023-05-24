Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Stars fans didn’t hide their disappointment on the team amid another poor showing against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Western Conference Finals.

In a rather ugly scene at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, however, the frustrated Stars supporters opted to throw trash onto the ice in a massive show of their anger. It forced the players to head to the dressing room early with 21.6 seconds left in the second period. Dallas was trailing the Golden Knights 4-0 at that point.

As a result, the NHL had to resume that last 21.6 seconds before the third and final period started.

They’re sending players down the tunnels to the dressing rooms for intermission with 21 seconds still left in the 2nd period while they clean up all the trash that was thrown on the ice. They’ll play the last 21 seconds before the 3rd starts after intermission. pic.twitter.com/rB6rDZftrD — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 24, 2023

While it’s understandable why Stars fans were mad–the team entered the game trailing 2-0 in the series and could have used a win to cut the lead–it’s definitely not a good look for the city and the franchise what the supposed “supporters” just did. Booing and jeering is one thing, but throwing ice onto the ice (which could have hit players and other people) is another and simply unacceptable.

Sure enough, other NHL fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the Stars fanbase over their ugly conduct.

“Dallas Stars fans throwing trash on the ice is absolutely disgraceful & an embarrassment. I don’t care what you’re mad about,” one commenter said.

Another Twitter user shared, “Thank heavens this Dallas Stars game is over. Really embarrassed that Stars fans acted like that and threw trash at the Knights and onto the ice. Unacceptable.”

“Dallas Stars and their fans are absolute trash. This absolutely classless. Y’all literally got the game stopped cause you don’t know how to act. Enjoy getting swept,” a third angry NHL supporter said.

It remains to be seen what the Stars will do to prevent such actions, especially with Game 4 in Dallas where the team is facing the possibility of a sweep. That should only anger the fans even more after all.