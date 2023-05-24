A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn failed to control his emotions during the opening period of their Game 3 matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals, leading to his shocking ejection from the contest.

With the Stars behind 1-0, Jamie Benn bumped into Stone while going after the puck. The Golden Knights captain then went down the ice before Benn suddenly crossed-checked Stone. It was a brutal move from Benn that rightfully earned him a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Golden Knights would immediately make the Stars pay for Jamie Benn’s infraction, with Ivan Barbashev scoring on the ensuing power play off of an assist from Nicolas Roy to expand Vegas’ lead to 2-0. The Golden Knights would add to their lead with a William Carrier even-strength goal just under two minutes later.

With Jamie Benn gone from Game 3, the Stars find their backs pressed even harder against the wall. They entered the contest trailing Vegas in the series 2-0 after back-to-back losses on the road to start the Western Conference Final. Benn’s absence for the rest of Game 3 is definitely a big blow to Dallas, which has so far gotten just one point (a goal in Game 1) in the series from their captain.

Given the fact that they are in a hole against the Golden Knights, the Stars could not have a worse time to miss the services of Jamie Benn, who finished the 2022-23 NHL regular season second on the team with 78 points (33 goals and 45 assists).