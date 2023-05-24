My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Dallas Stars Game 3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in their Western Conference Finals series on Tuesday night was ugly, and that’s putting it lightly. When you consider the 4-0 margin of defeat, or the fact that fans decided to start firing objects onto the ice as the second period came to a close, that’s not totally surprising. These events were all set into motion, though, by Jamie Benn.

Benn got himself ejected less than two minutes into Game 3 for laying a vicious cross-check on Mark Stone as he fell to the ice, putting Dallas into an immediate hole that they never had a chance of recovering from. Benn has drawn a lot of criticism for making such a big mistake, but he didn’t sound too remorseful when speaking on the incident, as he ended up criticizing Stone for falling onto his stick, which apparently forced him to make the hit.

Via Sean Shapiro:

“‘I would have liked to not fall on him and use my stick as a landing point.’ — Benn on what he would have liked to do different in that situation.”

This is certainly an interesting response from Jamie Benn, because it just doesn’t make a ton of sense. Stone fell on his stick, sure, but there was no reason to respond by cross-checking him in the face afterwards. It was a massive mistake on Benn’s part, and regardless of whether or not he wants to take responsibility for the play, it’s clear it had a massive impact on the Stars’ atrocious Game 4 outing.