Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars entered the 2024-25 season looking to make the playoffs in the spring. The Stars have earned big wins early this year as they close out the campaign's first month. However, there are certainly flaws within the Stars, as evidenced by Tuesday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Stars had chances to take the hosting Sabres down on Tuesday. In the end, it wasn't enough. Dallas fell by a score of 4-2, dropping the second of their last three games. After this most recent loss, Benn spoke about the team's on-ice frustrations.

“It’s frustrating,” Benn said, via NHL.com. “It seems like we haven’t really found it yet this year. I think probably tonight was just kind of a reflection of our 5-on-5 game. Just not working hard enough, not working hard enough away from the puck, supporting the puck, not winning any battles, and face-offs as well.”

Jamie Benn, Stars have struggled in one key area

Jamie Benn and the Stars have found success over the last few years thanks to their defensive prowess. So far, Dallas has employed a stifling style of defense which has helped them win five of their first seven games. However, there is one area in which the team has struggled: the power play.

Dallas had three power play opportunities on Tuesday, with two coming in the first period. They failed to convert on any of those opportunities. Overall, the Stars are 2-for-21 with the man advantage this season. This is good for the fourth-worst power play percentage in the entire NHL, according to ESPN.

Overall, though, the Stars could not matchup with the Sabres in any facet of the game on Tuesday. Head coach Pete DeBoer acknowledged the issues with the power play after the game. But the causes for defeat in this game go a bit deeper than one area.

“I thought the story of the game was their execution was better than ours,” DeBoer said, via NHL.com. “Power play included, but 5-on-5 too. And I thought they were hungrier than us. They blocked more shots, they won more battles, won more face-offs. Tough to go on the road and win if you're not as desperate as the other team.”

The Stars certainly have the talent to turn things around on the power play. It's simply a matter of putting things together and finding some consistency. The Stars retake the ice on Thursday when Dallas when they travel to take on the Boston Bruins.