It is game three between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game three Golden Knights-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights hit the road after another overtime victory over the Stars. They now have a 2-0 series lead over the Stars. The road has been kind to the Golden Knights so far in the playoffs, as they are 4-1 on the road so far in the playoffs. Being down in a series is nothing new for the Stars. They were down 2-1 to the Wild before winnings three straight. They were also down 1-0 to the Kraken and 2-1 before winning that series in seven games. The Stars are 5-2 at home in the playoffs so far, and this one is almost a must-win.

Here are the Golden Knights-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Stars Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-210)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

For the Golden Knights to continue winnings it has to start with their goaltender Adin Hill. Hill has been fantastic since taking over for an injured Laurent Brossoit. In this series, he has had a save percentage over .915 in both games and is sitting at .930 for the playoffs. His goals-against average is at 2.28 in the playoffs as well and only has one game in which he let in more than three goals. His past two games have seen him face plenty of shots and Hill has risen to the occasion. If he continues this play-up, the Golden Knights will be playing for the Stanley Cup once again.

Winning both games in overtime also takes heroic moments. It was Chandler Stephenson in game two that scored the overtime winner to get the series to a 2-0 lead. In that game, he also had an assist early on in the game and had an assist in game one as well. He is not shooting a ton, just three shots in two games, but he is helping open the ice while playing quality defense. Jack Eichel had a major moment in game two as well. His no-look pass got him an assist and forced overtime in game two. Eichel has been mostly shut down in this series, with just the one point in two games, but he has 14 points outside of that in the playoffs, and if he gets a few more in game three, it will be huge for Vegas.

To ensure victory in game three, they must take advantage of any extra man opportunity they get. They have only had the man advantage three times this series, converting on one of them. If they can get a goal in game three on the power play, that could spell the end for Dallas. Mark Stone will be the man to do that. He has three power-play goals in the playoffs, including the one from game two. If he can get in position to get a power play shot off, then Vegas will be skating toward a cup.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

Jake Ottinger needs to step up and be a hero for the Stars in game three. Dallas has had the lead in both of the first two games and has not been able to hold on. Ottinger has also not had a solid save percentage in the series. He is sitting at .885 on the series for save percentage. In the playoffs when he is at that number or below, he is 2-5. When he is above that number, he is 6-2. Ottinger has to step up and have a solid game, similar to game four against the Wild or at least game seven against the Kraken for Dallas to get a win.

Roope Hintz also needs to be a factor in game three. He was a factor in game one with a goal and two assists, but game two saw no points for Hintz. He has 22 points in the playoffs with ten goals and 12 assists for the Stars. When he has scored a goal the Stars are 5-2, with both losses coming in overtime. Hintz having a solid game combined with Ottinger will lead to a win for the Stars.

Finally, Jason Robertson needs to lead the team. He led the team in goals with 46 in the regular season. He has one goal in each of the first two games of the series, but they need more from him, especially on the power play. Robertson is the young stud for this Dallas squad, and it is time he takes the next step, placing the team on his back and winning a game for them.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick

This series has been very close. Two different bounces of the puck and Dallas is sitting with a 2-0 lead and not Vegas. The no-look pass from Eichel could have easily been picked off for a break the other way. If that happens, Dallas probably wins the game. All the breaks have gone for Vegas, but in a close series that can be the difference. Expect game three to be more of the same. All four games in the two conference finals have gone to overtime thus far. While overtime may not happen again, expect a close, one-goal game.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick: Vegas +1.5 (-210)