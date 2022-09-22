Nils Lundkvist’s take on trade from Rangers will hype Stars fans

The Dallas Stars traded for defenseman Nils Lundkvist on Monday, giving the young blueliner a new opportunity and a change of scenery. Lundkvist plans on taking full advantage of that opportunity.

The Stars defenseman spoke for the first time following the trade. The 22-year-old expressed his excitement at the new opportunity with his new team.

“It feels like it’s a good opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it,” Lundkvist said. “I’m really looking forward to coming to camp and it feels very good to be a member of the Dallas Stars.”

The Stars defenseman had just four points in 25 NHL games last season. However, Lundkvist had 15 points in 34 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. Last season was the defenseman’s first season in North America.

“I hoped my year last year was going to be easier to transition to the North American game than it was,” Lundkvist said. “I had a little bit of a tough year but I learned a lot from it.”

Lundkvist sees himself as a contributor on both ends of the ice, being able to create chances offensively while using his defensive skill to keep the puck out of dangerous areas. However, he does admit the offensive side of his game is the most promising.

“I want to be reliable in both ends with an offensive upside,” the Stars defenseman said.

More than anything, the 22-year-old wants to know he has support within the organization. And it seems as if the Stars are willing to back Lundkvist as his career begins to unfold.

“It feels like they really believe in me,” he said. “Now it’s up to me to perform and do a good job at camp. Hopefully they will have me on the team. Feels like a great opportunity and it’s up to me to perform.”