The Vegas Golden Knights are one victory away from a sweep of the Dallas Stars and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. After a wild Game 3, there is plenty to talk about with this series, but Vegas has the upper hand. One question for the Stars is regarding goalie Jake Oettinger. It has been a rough series for Oettinger, and he was pulled just minutes into Game 3 and replaced by Scott Wedgewood.

However, Stars head coach Peter DeBoer isn’t considering making a change (h/t Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside).

‘Jake Oettinger is playing tomorrow. DeBoer says let’s eliminate that potential question.’

There you have it: The Stars are ging to roll with Jake Oettinger once again, at least to begin the game.

In three games against the Golden Knights, Oettinger has allowed 10 goals and allowed three right out of the gate in Game 3, causing him to be pulled. Wedgewood allowed just one goal the rest of the way, but DeBoer is sticking with the guy that got them to this point.

This isn’t the first time Oettinger had been removed from a game during these playoffs. He was also pulled in Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken after he allowed four goals, so this isn’t anything new for Peter DeBoer.

The Stars have a lot of things to figure out with Max Domi being fined and Jaime Benn meeting with NHL Player Safety following his violent cross-check. Game 4 is Thursday night, and it could be the end of the Stars’ season if they don’t fix some things on the ice.