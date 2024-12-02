ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars are on the road to take on the Utah Hockey Club Monday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Stars-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas is coming off a solid game Sunday night against the Winnipeg Jets as they won 3-1. Along with that, the Stars have won three of their last five games, and seven of their last 10. The Stars have put themselves in good position heading into December, so they will look to keep that going in this game. If they just keep playing as they have been, the Stars will come out on top.

Dallas is plays really well in the defensive zone. They have allowed the second-fewest total goals, and the fifth-fewest goals per game in the NHL. Along with that, Stars' goaltenders have the ninth-best save percentage in the NHL. Dallas is not the most physical team, but they do a good job taking the puck away, and not allowing a lot of shots on net. If the Stars can continue to be solid in the defensive zone, they will be able to win this game.

Matt Duchene has been the best player on the Stars this season. He leads the team in assists, goals, and as a result, points. Duchene has to have a good game if the Stars want to earn a win against a tough road team. If he can record a point or two in the game, the Stars will be in good shape.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has played well in their first season in their new location. They are 10-10-4, and coming off a 6-0 win over a good Vegas Golden Knights team. Utah has had two six-goal games in their last five, so they are playing well in the offensive zone heading into Monday night. If they can continue to be solid on the attack, they will be able to win this game at home.

One thing to keep in mind for this game is the Stars are a good team, but they struggle on the road. Dallas has won just five of their 15 games on the road this season. They have lost six of their eight games away from home, as well. Dallas scores 3.18 goals per game on the road compared to 3.67 at home. The Stars are also allowing 3.27 goals per game on the road compared to just 2.00 at home. If Utah can play well against a team that struggles on the road, they will be able to win this game.

Clayton Keller is the key for the Utah Hockey Club. He leads the team in points, and he is the leader on the ice. However, Dylan Guenther is the only player on the team to have double digit points and assists. Along with that, Nick Schmaltz leads the team with 17 assists. Keep an eye on those three players. If they can play well, the Utah Hockey Club will play well.

This should be a good hockey game. However, I can not ignore the struggles of the Stars on the road. I will take the Utah Hockey Club to win straight up.

Final Stars-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (+122)