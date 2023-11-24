Steam Autumn Sale Through Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales!

Discover major discounts on PC games in the Steam Autumn Sale, aligning with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This Black Friday, PC gamers are experiencing a bonanza of deals as the Steam Autumn Sale coincides with the biggest shopping weekend of the year, extending through Cyber Monday. This event is not just a sale; it's a celebration for gamers, offering an extensive range of titles from the latest blockbusters to classic favorites at significantly reduced prices.

Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

One of the highlights of this sale is Cyberpunk 2077, now at an unprecedented low of $29.99, a 39% reduction. This deal includes the significant free 2.0 update, addressing many initial release concerns. Adding to this bundle is the Phantom Liberty expansion, introducing a new dimension of espionage and intrigue, starring Idris Elba, all priced at $55.18.

Hogwarts Legacy

Magic awaits in Hogwarts Legacy, a game that transports players to the Wizarding World, set a century before the story of Harry Potter. This immersive experience, offering a unique blend of magic and exploration, is now available at 40% off, priced at $35.99, making it an irresistible pick for fans of the franchise.

Starfield

Bethesda's latest masterpiece, Starfield, launched in September, is already capturing gamers' interest in the sale. Available at a 20% discount, now $55.99, it invites players to embark on an ambitious journey through space, offering a sandbox experience of exploring and building in a vast galaxy.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered & Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Spider-Man series has a special place in many gamers' hearts, and the Steam sale includes both the Remastered version and Miles Morales sequel. Priced at $35.99 and $29.99 respectively, these games offer a web-slinging, action-packed experience, brilliantly capturing the essence of the Spider-Man universe.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal stands out in the JRPG genre, now available at a 40% discount, priced at $35.99. This title is more than just a game; it's a journey into a world filled with intrigue, strategy, and a compelling narrative, offering a blend of combat, story, and social elements.

Anno 1800

For those passionate about city-building and strategy, Anno 1800 presents a unique historical setting in the 19th century. Now at 75% off, priced at $14.99, it's an ideal pick for enthusiasts and newcomers alike, especially with the anticipation for Cities Skylines 2 growing.

Disco Elysium: Final Cut

The critically acclaimed Disco Elysium, known for its rich storytelling and complex characters, is available at 75% off. The Final Cut, now at $9.99, enhances the experience with full voice acting, deepening the immersion in this detective narrative.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Reliving the golden era of skateboarding, the remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 bundle, now 60% off and priced at $15.99, offers nostalgia with a modern twist. This deal is a tribute to the iconic skateboarding culture, revamped with contemporary graphics.

Star Wars: Squadrons

For space combat enthusiasts and Star Wars fans, Star Wars: Squadrons is a steal at 95% off, now only $1.99. The game, with its controller and VR support, offers a highly engaging and immersive space battle experience, set in the beloved Star Wars universe.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, is now available at a 70% discount, priced at $11.99. This enhanced edition offers an epic fantasy adventure, drawing players into a world of strategy, role-playing, and rich storytelling.

The Steam Autumn Sale, aligned with Black Friday and extending through Cyber Monday, is more than just a promotional event; it's a testament to the vibrant PC gaming community's passion and enthusiasm. With an array of games spanning various genres and styles, this sale offers something for every type of gamer. From action-packed adventures and deep RPGs to strategic simulations and immersive narratives, the Steam Autumn Sale is an unmissable event for PC gamers looking to expand their horizons and experience new gaming worlds.