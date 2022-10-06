Steelers’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a strange start to the 2022 season. Despite being 1-3, they have been in every game they have played, and had a few plays gone their way, they probably could be a 3-1 team. Instead, they are sitting at the bottom of the AFC North wondering where they went wrong.

It’s clear that the Steelers have some issues on their roster that are hampering them to start the season. They have been dealt some massive injury blows to key players in the early going, and seen some players fail to produce for them in the way they were expected to entering the season.

The result is a team disappointed by their slow start. There have been some disappointing performances from their players along the way, but it’s clear that this one player stands above the rest of his teammates in that department. Let’s take a look at who the Steelers most disappointing player has been early on in the season and see why his poor play has hurt his team so much.

Steelers biggest disappointment in 2022: QB Mitchell Trubisky

There have been a lot of quarterbacks who have disappointed to start the 2022 season, but none have played as poorly as Mitchell Trubisky has. Trubisky was brought in to bridge the gap to 2022 first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett under center. Instead, just three and a half games into the season, Trubisky has found himself back on the bench.

How did the Steelers quarterback situation get to this point so soon? Trubisky didn’t have a ton of expectations heading into the season, as the team was hoping he would simply keep them competitive early on in the season. In fairness, the Steelers haven’t been getting destroyed in their contests when he takes the field.

But it’s clear that Trubisky’s play has left a lot to be desired. Overall on the season, Trubisky has barely been a passable quarterback for the Steelers (69/116, 653 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT). He hasn’t pushed the ball down the field at all, preferring to stick to underneath routes and limit his mistakes. The problem is that that turned out to be his biggest mistake of them all.

Trubisky simply wasn’t making winning plays for Pittsburgh, which is mind-boggling considering all the offensive talent they have on their roster. Trubisky has a top tandem of wideouts in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool at his disposal, another up-and-coming one in Geoerge Pickens, and a solid tight end in Pat Freiermuth. Not to mention, running back Najee Harris can make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield as well.

There’s simply no reason for Trubisky to be unable to put up strong numbers in the Steelers offense with that supporting cast. Yet through four games this season, Trubisky has looked unwilling to try to make plays to win games. He looked more concerned about holding onto his starting job than anything else, which probably wasn’t the right mindset to have for him.

Trubisky was lucky to pull out a victory in his first game with the Steelers, as his defense needed to force five turnovers against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to even have a shot of winning that game. They didn’t have the same sort of luck in their next two games against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns; unsurprisingly, they lost both of those games.

Pittsburgh’s most recent game against the New York Jets seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Trubisky did next to nothing in the first half against a weak Jets defense (7/13, 84 YDS, 1 INT) and head coach Mike Tomlin decided it was time for a change. He sent in Kenny Pickett for the second half, and will be throwing Pickett to the dogs in Week 5 by naming him the starter against the Buffalo Bills.

The reason Trubisky is the biggest disappointment for the Steelers so far is because he not only didn’t do his job of bridging the gap between himself and Pickett, but he also tanked the entire offense in the process. Pittsburgh has gotten nothing done on offense because teams weren’t afraid that Trubisky was going to throw the ball more than ten yards down the field.

Maybe that will change with Pickett under center, and maybe it won’t. It’s clear, though, that if things go the Steelers way throughout the rest of the season, Trubisky won’t play another snap under center for Pittsburgh. His play has been so bad that he has earned a spot for himself on the bench, which is an easy way to earn the label as your team’s biggest disappointment to start the season, which is precisely what Trubisky has done here.