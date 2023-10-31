Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward hasn’t been able to play since Week 1 with a groin injury, but he’s designated to return and should be ready to go for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans after practicing in full on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Help on the way: #Steelers DL Cam Heyward, who is on IR, was a full participant in practice today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Cam Heyward’s defensive impact for the Steelers

Heyward’s return to the middle of Pittsburgh’s defensive line should be a big boost for the Steelers. The 3-time All-Pro DT has been a huge part of Pittsburgh’s run defense over the years, and the Steelers have struggled without him. The Steelers have allowed the 5th most rushing yards in the league and the 6th highest yards per attempt, which is uncharacteristic for a Mike Tomlin team.

Getting Heyward back should go a long way in shoring up that run defense ahead of a difficult matchup with Derrick Henry and the Titans. While Heyward’s status hasn’t officially been announced as of Wednesday, he’s expected to play after practicing in full this week.

Cam Heyward underwent groin surgery for an injury sustained in Pittsburgh’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The 34-year-old was placed on injured reserve, which will likely interrupt his string of six straight Pro Bowl appearances. Heyward has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons as well, forming a dynamic duo with T.J. Watt for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Check back Wednesday for Heyward’s official game-time injury status for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but it appears like the star defensive tackle is going to be back on the field for the Steelers in this one.