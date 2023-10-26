A fresh Pittsburgh Steelers squad that came off a bye week to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on the road just got healthier. The Steelers have played a majority of their schedule without two key starters, Dionte Johnson and Cam Heyward. Johnson participated in his first game of the season against the Rams and showed why he's a reliable pass catcher and leader, but they still await the return of their veteran defensive tackle.

Heyward was placed on the injured reserve list following the Steelers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. He suffered a groin injury early in the matchup and eventually had to undergo surgery to repair the damage. After missing six weeks of practice and games, the Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window for Heyward, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network. This essentially means Heyward is nearing a return and Pittsburgh has 21 days to fully activate him into football form and place him back on the roster.

The 34-year-old tackle has served as the leader on the defensive side for much of the last few years, being a game wrecker with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith by his side. Pittsburgh has one of the most talented defenses in the NFL and the addition of Heyward just adds to their depth and experience. He'll likely be eased into the game when he's activated, with Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, and Keeanu Benton currently filling his role.

When Heyward is back into his bull-rushing form, the Steelers will able to field him, Watt, Highsmith, and Larry Ogunjobi on the same line. That's simply a nightmare to many opposing offensive lines.