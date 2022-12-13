By Charles Herrmann · 3 min read

Fresh off a two-game win streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday hoping to keep their good fortunes rolling. But, unfortunately, injuries derailed their efforts as another chapter in the Pittsburgh Steelers/Baltimore Ravens rivalry is in the books, with the latest installment featuring a 16-14 win in the Ravens’ favor.

Now with the Steelers’ loss in the books, let’s look at the key Pittsburgh players who were most responsible for the outcome of this disappointing game.

2. Mitchell Trubisky

With rookie Kenny Pickett leaving the game early due to a concussion, the keys to the offense were handed back to Mitchell Trubisky, the offseason signee who had been the Steelers’ starter through the first four games before his eventual benching in Week 4 against the New York Jets. While having to play your backup QB is not ideal, Trubisky had at least played meaningful snaps with the offense in the 2022 season and possesses some athleticism to keep plays alive when needed. Sadly, none of that proved to matter against the Ravens, as Trubisky turned in a dreadful performance.

Down 10-7 in the second quarter, the game is still very much in-hand for Pittsburgh. Still, on back-to-back drives, Trubisky threw a pair of errant throws in the direction of tight end Pat Freiermuth in Ravens’ territory, the first landing in the hands of linebacker Roquan Smith and the second to linebacker Patrick Queen. By the time the half ends, the score is 13-7.

The Steelers’ first drive ends in a punt to open the second half. But what happens on their follow-up drive in the third quarter? Another Trubisky interception. The offense does not score again until just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, but by that stage, the game is essentially over, barring an onside kick recovery.

Sunday’s loss is another reminder why head coach Mike Tomlin and company switched to Pickett early in the season. While completing 22 of 30 pass attempts for 276 yards and a touchdown shows why Trubisky is on an NFL roster and can be successful at times, these lapses in judgment are what hold him back.

1. The Steelers’ run defense

After turning in 2021’s league-worst performances in total yards and yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers made it a point of emphasis to improve this offseason. Despite some additions, including linebacker Myles Jack, this front has had lapses this year, including Sunday, as the Ravens ran for a collective 215 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Running back J.K. Dobbins, still hobbled in his first game back from injury, led the team with 120 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. This long run by Dobbins is a staple highlight of how putrid this Steelers’ run defense was in Week 14:

Though the Steelers rank 18th in total rushing yards allowed in 2022 to date, the Ravens’ 215 yards marks the highest total the defense has surrendered all season and the most since the 171 yards the Cleveland Browns tallied in Week 3. Credit where credit is due: the run defense is verifiably better than it was in 2021. That said, consistency has been hard to come by this year. Given that the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is the highest-paid unit in the entire NFL in 2022, with salaries that amount to nearly $110 million, according to Over The Cap, this is a disappointing unit that shoulders considerable blame for the loss in Week 14.