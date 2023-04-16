The Pittsburgh Steelers own the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have six more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Calijah Kancey.

The Steelers possess a total of seven picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, which includes three picks in the first two rounds. These were obtained through trades with the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos. However, they had to give up their 2023 fifth-round pick for CB Ahkello Witherspoon and a sixth-round pick for LB Malik Reed. In 2022, they also traded WR Chase Claypool to the Bears and received an additional second-round pick.

It may not be as apparent as in previous years, but the Steelers are likely to focus on improving their weak areas on defense. In particular, we feel like the Steelers will focus on shoring up their secondary, defensive line, receiver, and offensive tackle positions in the upcoming draft. However, the priority among these positions is uncertain and depends on the preferences of coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Steelers in the draft.

1. Steelers go with DL Calijah Kancey at No. 17

Calijah Kancey, a defensive lineman from the University of Pittsburgh, had an outstanding performance on the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine. In fact, he drew comparisons to Aaron Donald, placing him as a potential first-round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers are also interested in Kancey and are considering where he would fit on their team. Kancey’s physical attributes, including his 6’1 height, 281-pound weight, 30 5/8-inch arm length, and 9 1/8-inch hand size, are favorable to the Steelers’ desired characteristics for a defensive lineman. This is even if he doesn’t completely fit the template.

Kancey is known for being a disruptive player and difficult to block one-on-one. This makes him a playmaker whom the Steelers need on their defense. If there is an early demand for offensive tackles in the draft, Kancey could be a sensible choice for the Steelers at the 17th pick. Sure, the defensive line class in the draft is varied and there is no clear-cut option after Jalen Carter. Still, Kancey could add a new element to the Steelers defense, even if he is not a multi-tasker.

2. Steelers draft DB Brian Branch in the second round

It is believed that Alabama player Brian Branch would still be available for selection at the No. 32 spot. This would certainly benefit the Steelers greatly. This is particularly true if they decide not to choose a defensive back with their No. 17 pick. Branch’s strength lies in his versatility, which is precisely what the Steelers are looking for in their defensive backfield. With the recent signing of Patrick Peterson, they are considering moving him to free safety. This would allow Minkah Fitzpatrick to move to strong safety. This would also create a vacancy at cornerback that Branch could potentially fill if he is able to make the transition. Branch actually demonstrated his ability to excel in various positions during his time at Alabama. This included his tackling abilities at every level of the defense. Therefore, he could be a valuable addition to the Steelers’ secondary as they aim to become one of the league’s top units once again.

3. Steelers focus heavily on defensive players

In addition to Kancey and Branch, we expect the Steelers should prioritize drafting defensive players for most of their picks. These include Emmanuel Forbes, Henry To’o To’o, and Isaiah McGuire.

Forbes is a potential fit for the Steelers’ need for coverage help for Peterson. He is known for his versatility, having the ability to play effectively in both zone and man coverage. Though undersized, Forbes also has the potential to be a starter in the future. In fact, his speed and ball skills are impressive. Furthermore, Forbes has the potential to gain weight once he enters the NFL.

We also have the Steelers selecting To’o To’o in the third round. To’o To’o’s linear speed and fluid hips are truly impressive. It can compensate for his relatively weak lateral movement. Despite this, he could potentially become a backup and spot starter while contributing to special teams. Additionally, his speed and physicality could be useful in the NFL, especially as a “WILL” linebacker.

McGuire could be a good fit for the Steelers, especially since Bud Dupree is now with the Falcons. McGuire has impressive stats as a pass rusher. He even recorded 14.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles during his time with the Missouri Tigers. He is also effective at stopping the run. This makes him a valuable asset for the Steelers beyond passing situations. McGuire is a versatile player who would complement the Steelers’ defense due to his athleticism.