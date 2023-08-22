Pittsburgh native Antoine Fuqua is an acclaimed director known for his work with Denzel Washington, including Training Day and The Equalizer series. He has also worked in the documentary sphere and revealed to ClutchPoints his plans to make a Pittsburgh Steelers documentary.

ClutchPoints spoke to Fuqua about his latest film, The Equalizer 3, and asked if he had any plans for sports documentaries after his 2022 Hulu series, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

“Yeah, we're looking into doing one on the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Fuqua said.

The Steelers are one of the NFL's historic teams, and Fuqua is a legend of the city they hail from. It's a match made in heaven. The Steelers have won six Super Bowls — tied with the Patriots for the most all-time. This wouldn't be Fuqua's first rodeo back in Pittsburgh, though. He filmed Southpaw there with Jake Gyllenhaal and also executive produced a documentary titled Forever Brothers about the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, what era would this documentary cover? Fuqua didn't reveal if the plan would be for a series or film — one gives significantly more room to cover than the other — but he did say that his Steelers documentary would cover “All of it… from the beginning to now.”

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers was a 10-part series for Hulu. Like Fuqua was saying his Steelers documentary would do, Legacy chronicled the early days of Jerry Buss buying the Lakers all the way to the chaotic 2020 pandemic season.

Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington have reunited for one last Equalizer movie. This time around, Robert McCall (Washington) is in Southern Italy, seemingly enjoying his twilight years. That's when he runs into the Sicilian Mafia and takes it upon himself to protect his new community. The first two Equalizer films did well at the box office — grossing $192.3 million and $190.4 million respectively.

The Equalizer 3 will be released on September 1.