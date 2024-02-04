Arthur Smith offers insight on Steelers offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need work to be done on offense, and Arthur Smith believes he can be the answer to the team's struggles on that side of the field. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has already offered an insight on how he plans to run Pittsburgh's offense which was among the least productive in the league back in the 2023 NFL regular season.

“Any offense I've been a part of, it's going to be a physical brand,” Smith told Missi Matthews of Steelers.com during his first interview since getting installed as the team's offensive coordinator.

“You want to win the line of scrimmage, but it's also about playing to strengths. Obviously, trying to create explosives,” Smith added.

Having that kind of success even though they were remotely an explosive team on offense offers great hope for the Steelers, though, it remains to be seen just how good Smith will be at his new job. Before he became head coach of the Falcons, Smith worked as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2020.

“Want to have a very smart unit, because in the National Football League, it's going to come down to situational football, which kind of encompasses third-down, two-minute at the end the of the half and games. Obviously, red zone. We have to score points. You're going to have those four-point swings and create touchdowns.”

In Smith's final season as head coach of the Falcons, Atlanta was 26th with 18.9 points per game and 26th as well in touchdowns per contest with 1.9.