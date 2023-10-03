The Pittsburgh Steelers had a rough outing in Houston this weekend, losing to the Texans 30-6. For the second time this season, quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense put up less than 10 points.

Pickett went an unimpressive 15-23 for 114 yards and an interception during the game. However, retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is defending the interception Pickett threw to Steve Nelson.

On his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger said, “It was a good read by Kenny, actually. They were looking for a quarters coverage, got the safety down. Steve Nelson made a great play. He made a phenomenal play. Went up and took it away,” via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot.

Ben Roethlisberger also clarified that Pickett still could've thrown the ball a bit better.

“I’d like to see the receiver give a little bit of an outside move to create more space, but I thought Kenny maybe could’ve thrown it across the field a little more. He ended up throwing it … where the receiver had to jump. Maybe take a little air off it, put it out there a little more.”

Though the interception may not have been an awful play for Kenny Pickett, the offense continues to struggle. Even if the interception wasn't bad, Pickett still only threw for 114 yards through three quarters and failed to make game-changing plays to give the Steelers a chance at a win in this game.

After a promising preseason, the Steelers offense was expected to take a big leap forward in Pickett's second year. Four weeks into the year and they average just 15.5 points per game and 263 total yards per game, each 4th-worst in the NFL. If the offense fails to improve, expect Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada to fall under further scrutiny.