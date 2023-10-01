The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a blowout to the Houston Texans by the score of 30-6 on Sunday, and after another disappointing offensive performance Mike Tomlin had a fiery response when asked if there will be changed heading into next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Hell yeah there's going to be changes,” Mike Tomlin said after the loss to the Texans, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The Steelers offense has struggled mightily this season under offensive coordinator Matt Canada, with the Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders being the best performance. The unit scored 23 points in the win over the Raiders.

In Week 1, the Steelers scored just seven against the San Francisco 49ers. To follow that up, the offense scored 12 points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but won the game thanks to two defensive touchdowns.

To make matters worse, the Steelers were dealt two tough injuries. Tight end Pat Freiermuth went down with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the game. Shortly after that, quarterback Kenny Pickett was sacked on fourth down, and left the game due to a knee injury after that.

It will be a tough task for the Steelers to produce on offense if they are without Pat Freiermuth and Kenny Pickett for the foreseeable future. Mitch Trubisky would step in as the quarterback in Pickett's absence, if he does miss games. It will take a lot of good scheming from Matt Canada. Not to mention, wide receiver Diontae Johnson is out as well.

The Steelers hope to rebound against the division leading Ravens next week.