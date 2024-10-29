Since Russell Wilson regained the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has thrived, specifically wide receiver Calvin Austin III. In the Steelers' 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Wilson continued doing what he does best; throwing the deep ball.



Austin III told ESPN that wasn't surprised at the play. Rather, he knew what his quarterback strived to find.



“He's always talking to us, always looking for that big play, that check, that signal, that route, that look or whatever,” Austin III said. “He's always hunting that big play.”



Since taking over as the starter, Wilson has dominated through the team's last two games. He threw for 264 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 8. On Monday, he threw for 278 yards, and a passing touchdown. His efficiency, the deep ball, and connection with his teammates have been stellar.

How did Calvin Austin III and Russell Wilson connect for the Steelers?

On his 29-yard-touchdown pass to Austin III in the fourth quarter, the pass was close to improbable. The touchdown reception had a 28.2% completion probability, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The statistic also marks Wilson's 12th total touchdown with under a 30% completion probability, the most in the league since last season.



Wilson set a franchise record for most passing yards by a Steeler in his first two games with the organization with 542 yards. The offensive production is stellar, compared to the past few seasons. With a balanced attack, and Wilson leading the charge, Pittsburgh is now 6-2 and sits atop the AFC North. However, the signal-caller doesn't want his team's mentality to change.



“We've got great confidence,” Wilson said. “We haven't done anything yet. We're obviously sitting here at 6-2, which is a great thing, but it doesn't mean anything. It doesn't mean anything. When we look back at it all, we got to be making sure that we're staying focused on the next task, and that's to really take care of our bodies, take care of our minds, enjoy this with your families and all that stuff this bye week.



“Because we've got a surge ahead of us that we got to go get, and there's a lot of great games ahead of us and we're not going to shy away from them.”



The Steelers will enter a bye week before taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Washington has allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game, allowing Wilson and Austin to hunt for the deep ball again.