The Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to yet another win on Monday Night Football to close out Week 8 of the 2024 NFL campaign, as they picked up a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants. It was the second win in as many starts for Russell Wilson as the team's starting quarterback, and along the way, he made some franchise history for the Steelers.

Wilson turned in another solid outing for Pittsburgh, completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown, although he did lose a fumble along the way. Still, it wasn't enough to derail the Steelers, and with his gaudy passing yardage total, Wilson set the franchise record for most passing yards of any quarterback in the team's history over their first two starts under center.

“With 278 yards and a touchdown as he completed 20 of 28 attempts Monday night, Wilson set a franchise record for most passing yards by a Steeler in his first two games with the organization (542), surpassing Earl Morrall's 504 yards in 1957, per ESPN Research.” – Brooke Pryor, ESPN

Russell Wilson already making huge impact with the Steelers

Mike Tomlin's decision to turn to Wilson after Justin Fields had led the team to a 4-2 record through their first six games wasn't exactly viewed as a stroke of genius at the time, but after two games, that has quickly changed. The passing game looks far more consistent and explosive with Wilson under center, which has helped open up even more holes on the ground for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

With the Baltimore Ravens suffering an upset defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, the Steelers now hold sole possession of first place in the NFC North, which isn't exactly what many fans were predicting would happen in one of the toughest divisions in the league. And if Wilson can continue to play well under center, he may be able to set some more franchise records throughout the remainder of the season as Pittsburgh continues their playoff push.