Last year was an unfortunate one for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin in his rookie year. Fans were excited to see the speedster play, but he injured his foot right before the Steelers opened up the preseason. He attempted to return to the field after being injured for awhile, but he re-injured his foot in practice and decided to have surgery on it, which ended his season. Now, Austin is back, and head coach Mike Tomlin has high expectations for him in practice.

“I’ve been challenging him,” Tomlin said according to an article from heavy.com. “The challenge for him is to perform in a setting like this for a guy who has been around here.”

This is a difficult challenge for Calvin Austin as he really hasn't been able to play in this kind of setting at all. He's essentially a rookie still, but he's been responding well to the challenge, and he's not looking like a rookie at Steelers camp.

“So far, so good,” Tomlin said. “He’s not performing like a rookie. He’s performing like a guy who has been in the program and that’s been encouraging.”

Mike Tomlin isn't the only person noticing Austin's speed either. Steelers corner Patrick Peterson noticed it too, and had some high praise for the young WR.

“I’m going to go with Calvin Austin on offense,” Peterson when asked about standouts at camp. “I feel like he’s been showing up lately. He definitely looks like he’s the fastest player on the team.”

It sounds like the Steelers could have a young star on the team. It'll be exciting to see how Austin fits into this offense when the season rolls around.