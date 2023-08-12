Kenny Pickett is simply in awe of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Calvin Austin III following his performance on Friday in their NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Steelers had a number of incredible touchdowns in their eventual 27-17 win, Austin undoubtedly had the most memorable one when he connected with Mason Rudolph for the 67-yard touchdown pass. What made it really impressive was Austin's display of his speed as he surpassed Buccaneers cornerback Derrek Pitts, caught the ball, and ran all the way to the end zone with little hurdle.

Calvin Austin III hauls in the deep shot for a 67-yard TD! 👀🔥#Steelers pic.twitter.com/1UwtrrYZqb — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) August 12, 2023

While speaking to reporters after the game, Kenny Pickett didn't hold back in his praise of Calvin Austin III. He specifically pointed out Austin's speed, adding that he's really proud of what he has done. Austin is coming off a foot injury that prevented him from playing in his supposed rookie season in 2022, but clearly, he's doing better now and in full health.

“I like guys that can run; man he's got speed. Seeing some different things that he did in the jet game and running down field was awesome to see. So proud of Calvin; he's worked really hard to be here. Obviously [he] went out there and performed a really high level, so it's great to see,” Pickett shared.

It remains to be seen if Austin can maintain his speed come the regular season, though there is definitely a reason to be optimistic about that when looking at his TD play against the Buccaneers. Steelers fans better keepan eye on him now.