A big news story coming out with the Pittsburgh Steelers is that they will start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. As people within football gave their reactions to the Steelers news, it also garnered the response of Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

As he was on his podcast titled “Not Just Football,” Heyward would go into hearing about the news that the team would go with Wilson over Fields. Heyward would also reinforce the idea that the team including him will support whoever is under center.

“I just heard about it not too long ago,” Heyward said. “No one said anything to us but we ride with both quarterbacks. We think both of them can have success, it's not a shot at either. I think when you look at these two, these guys were in here to win and they're doing that. You know I don't know what's going on I'm not going to you know try to predict or be in somebody's mind of what they think but as a player on this team I will make sure that both guys are supported and I will make sure that we give each of these quarterbacks a chance to win each of these games. That's only right, you know no matters who's in there we got a chance. So we'll see what happens on Sunday but Russ and Justin you know we're going to support.”

The odyssey of the Steelers' starting quarterback conundrum continues

As Wilson has been in the process of recovering from an injury and returned to practice just recently, it seemed inevitable that he would start over Fields, even if the latter has led the team to a 4-2 record. Fields himself though admitted that he doesn't believe he played up to his highest standards according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you,” Fields said. “If I’m being real with myself, if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) who should be playing who should not.”

Even Tomlin said before the season that Wilson had the “pole position” due to experience and recently had a blunt answer of Fields' performances thus far as not being exceptional.

“Justin has been really good, and we've been really good at times, but not to be confused with great,” Tomlin said. “Man, this is a competitive league man. We're trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got a player with talent [Wilson]. We hadn't had an opportunity to play, so we're going to potentially explore those things. Sometimes it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done.”

Pittsburgh with Wilson starting looks for a win Sunday agains the Jets.