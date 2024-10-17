The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 4-2 start and tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The team is coming off a 32-13 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Yet despite the early season success, the Steelers are on the verge of making a change at quarterback.

Russell Wilson took a big step toward starting for the Steelers during practice this week as the 35-year-old signal caller handled first-team reps on Wednesday. While the impending benching will no doubt be a blow to Fields’ ego, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin isn’t concerned with how the fourth-year pro will handle the situation.

“If Justin Fields were anywhere else, I would be worried about his makeup after coming out and playing this good [and being benched]… But he’s got Mike Tomlin. I guarantee you; I don’t care how this thing plays out. The best place he can be is where he is,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel, per Steelers Depot.

Is Justin Fields headed to the bench after a 4-2 start?

Wilson was named Pittsburgh’s starter in the preseason. However, a calf injury sidelined the veteran passer through the first six weeks of 2024. Fields stepped into the starting role and has mostly played well. Even after Wilson returned to practice last week, the Steelers didn’t appear ready to move on from Fields. But as the team prepares for its Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin indicated a change is likely coming.

Regardless of Tomlin’s decision, Fields has acquitted himself well as Pittsburgh’s starter. He rebounded from a poor showing in Week 5 to lead the team to a blowout victory over the Raiders last Sunday. While he hasn’t produced video game stats, the Steelers appreciate his play this season. Tomlin praised Fields’ toughness and ability to take care of the ball in the Raiders game while offensive coordinator Arthur Smith professed his fondness for the young QB, calling him “extremely coachable.”

The Chicago Bears selected Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft. After three seasons in Chicago the Bears traded the passer to the Steelers, opting to take Caleb Williams with the first pick in 2024. Wilson’s injury gave Field the opportunity to show the league what he’s capable of as he’s kept the Steelers competitive with his arm and his legs.

Pittsburgh will take on the Jets at home on Sunday night in Week 7. If Wilson does get the start and makes his Steelers debut, it’s a tough draw after a long layoff. Wilson will be welcomed back to the NFL by the Jets second-ranked passing defense.