The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big question mark at the quarterback position heading into the 2024 campaign, but the good news is that their defense, particularly their defensive line, is in great shape. And once again, they will be led by veteran stalwart Cam Heyward, who is set to return for his 14th season this upcoming campaign with the Steelers.

Heyward has been one of the most consistent pass rushers throughout his career, and he currently has 80.5 sacks over his esteemed career. During his time in the NFL, though, the pressures stat, which measures a pass rushers ability to pressure an opposing quarterback, has been used as another way to determine how impactful these pass rushers are at disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Some folks think pressures are a more valuable stat, but Heyward recently fired back at that notion, noting that sacks are what all these pass rushers are looking for.

Cam Heyward hoping to add to his gaudy sack total in 2024 with Steelers

It took him awhile to get going, but ever since his third year in the league, Heyward has been one of the top pass rushers in the game. He was particularly dominant over a six-year stretch from 2017 to 2022, as he racked up six Pro Bowl berths and four All-Pro honors, with three of those seeing him earn spots on the first team.

2023 wasn't as kind to Heyward, as he played in only 11 games and racked up just two sacks, his lowest total since his second year in the league back in 2012. And even though he's set to enter his age 35 season, Heyward is ready to bounce back and find a way to contribute to dominate on Pittsburgh's menacing defensive line.

The good news for Heyward is that the slack was picked up by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith last season, and assuming Heyward can get back on track, that would give the Steelers one of the most deadly pass rushing trios in the NFL. Watt is arguably the best sack artist in the game right now, while Highsmith has quickly turned himself into an extremely impactful complement to Watt.

Anchoring the middle of the line at the defensive tackle spot, Heyward's main goal isn't to always get sacks, but when he's on his game, he's just another guy who gives the opposing quarterback tons of problems. With so many questions on the offensive side of the ball entering the season, it's imperative that Heyward and the rest of this unit step up and deliver for their team in 2024.

Pressures are a fun new way to measure the impact of these star pass rushers, but Heyward makes it clear that everyone is in the market for sacks, not pressures. And if he can get back on track and add to his already impressive career sack tally, Pittsburgh could end up surprising some people in the AFC North this upcoming season.