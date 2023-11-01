Six-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward hinted his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday night with an iconic John Wick GIF.

Cam Heyward's Wednesday's social media post of an iconic John Wick GIF meant exactly what you thought it did after all. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated the veteran defensive tackle from the injured list to the 53-man roster for Thursday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans, clearing the way for Heyward to take the field for the first time since going down with a groin injury in Week 1.

We have activated DT Cam Heyward from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/fOnQXLFIgL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023

Heyward hinted at his long-awaited return on social media about an hour before the Steelers officially announced the news. People no longer need to ask the six-time Pro Bowler if he's playing for Pittsburgh. Until further notice, he'll be back wreaking havoc across the black and yellow's defensive line.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in the Steelers' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 10th. He had surgery to address the injury shortly thereafter, with Pittsburgh placing an eight-week timeline on his likely return to play. The team's Thursday Night Football showdown with Tennessee marks about seven weeks since he went under the knife.

Cam Heyward began practicing with the Steelers last week, insisting he wouldn't rush back to the field before his body and mind were ready for rigors of the NFL.

“I'm not rushing the process,” Heyward said after his first practice, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “The healing, it's taking effect, but I got to get reps under my belt. I've got to get more comfortable in what I'm doing. Trust myself, trust my body.”

Heyward's presence comes at the perfect time for Pittsburgh, set to face a stiff challenge on the ground Thursday from Derrick Henry and the Titans. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT) from Acrisure Stadium.