Chase Claypool not worried about Steelers WR depth if Diontae Johnson misses Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have star wide receiver Diontae Johnson available in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Chase Claypool isn’t too worried either way. Via Brooke Pryor, Claypool expressed his confidence in the Steelers’ offense to produce on Sunday, with or without Johnson on the field.

“Diontae is looking great. I think we’re deep with him, and we’re excited to have him throughout the week,” said Claypool. “We’re deep, so in case one of us goes down, we’ll be able to keep the ball rolling.”

Claypool did state that he expects Johnson to play in Week 1, but had some assurances for fans in case the Steelers’ star is unable to suit up. Claypool is confident the Steelers have the depth to overcome the loss of Johnson. In addition to Claypool, the Steelers boast 2022 second-round pick George Pickens, as well as the likes of Myles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Steven Sims at the wide receiver position.

Obviously, having Johnson available would be ideal for Mitchell Trubisky in his first game as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, and the team will surely be hoping to have him out there. But if his injury holds him back, the Steelers aren’t expecting to miss a beat.

Johnson has been nursing a shoulder injury he sustained during the preseason. He’s currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener, as the team holds out hope for some improvements in his shoulder over the course of the next few days.

Last season, Johnson was the Steelers’ clear-cut WR1. Across 16 games, Johnson recorded 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and 8 touchdown catches. All three of those statistics were career-highs for the 26-year-old. He parlayed his big year into a two-year, $36.1 million contract extension with the franchise, which he signed during the offseason, making him one of the highest-paid players in the Steelers’ organization.