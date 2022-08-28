TJ Watt joins Diontae Johnson as injuries pile up for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good Sunday. In their preseason finale, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. If that wasn’t bad enough, Pittsburgh took a blow on the defensive side of the ball as well.

T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury and also left the game. He will not return.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson attempted to set a cut block on Watt, going low. Hockenson’s hip cuts right across Watt’s knee which bends awkwardly. There are no further details as of yet regarding the severity of the injury. It’s highly likely that he will be sent for an MRI later today.

If Watt were to miss any extended amount of time, it would be a huge blow to the Steelers. Watt leads the NFL in sacks over the last three seasons with 52 sacks. The next closest player is the Rams’ Aaron Donald with just 38.5. The Steelers All-Pro edge rusher is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Needless to say, Pittsburgh’s defense would take a big step back if it is anything serious.

Many people are likely wondering why Watt was even in the game. It is the final preseason game. The Rams proved over the last couple of years that you can win early and often without playing starters in preseason. Yet, Mike Tomlin rolled out many of his starters for this game.

A bit of good news for the Steelers comes at quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky played an excellent half of football, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown. It’s still not yet known whether Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett will be the Week 1 starter.