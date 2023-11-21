Kicker Chris Boswell appeared to dictate who exactly should — or shouldn't — take credit for a Steelers win back in '22.

Fans across Steelers Nation spent the morning celebrating the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. While the Pittsburgh Steelers' slumping offense has drawn the ire of fans for some time, a video unearthed in the wake of Canada's termination reveals that the Steelers' locker room may have been growing weary of Canada as much as a year ago. There's no telling if the perceived mutiny was one of the reasons Canada became the first Steelers coach to be fired in 82 years.

ESPN contributor Al Smizzle reposted a video from October 2022 showing Canada celebrating a win in Pittsburgh over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Six of last season. In it, kicker Chris Boswell has some terse comments seemingly directed toward the now-former OC.

When you’ve lost the locker room to the point that the kicker is trash talking you from 5 feet away after a win WITH HIS WHOLE CHEST it’s a wrap. Matt Canada had to go. pic.twitter.com/S155K1qNwa — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) November 21, 2023

“It ain't 'cause of you,” shouts Boswell about the win, seemingly in Canada's general direction, “I can guarantee that.”

While it was never confirmed that Boswell's comment was a dig at the maligned coach, former Steelers quarterback Ben Rothlisberger seemed all but sure it was in an episode of his podcast a month following the incident. The hope among Steelers fans is that the team's offense rallies around the news of Canada's departure.

The 6-4 Steelers are clinging to the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot despite a horrid offensive output this season. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the league in three key offensive metrics: yards-per-game (208.1), total points (166), and points per game (16.6).

It's the Steelers defense that has kept them in the playoff hunt. While they've allowed 3,676 total yards, Pittsburgh has held opponents to just 19.5 points per game, seventh best in the NFL. In addition, their +10 turnover differential is the best in the NFL.