Although they may not be the top priorities in free agency or the NFL Draft, special teams players can be critical difference makers at the end of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers, a team usually associated with fundamental soundness, just added a new potential starter to the unit.

The Steelers claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers from the New York Jets Friday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. They currently have Pressley Harvin III on their roster, but Mann still has one year left on his rookie contract and can be an upgrade if last season’s stats are any indication. The 25-year-old out of Texas A&M was SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018.

He ranked around the middle of the NFL with an average punt of 46.9 yards. He got a lot of work while on the Jets’ anemic offense the last few seasons, but would ideally not be relied on as much if named the starter for Pittsburgh. Harvin was selected in seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He averaged just 44.5 yards per attempt in 2022-23, but he did do a better job than Mann at limiting touchbacks.

A competition likely looms at Training Camp. The Steelers figure to remain primarily a defensive team, even with young QB Kenny Pickett’s continued growth. Special teams will be important based on how this team is built. The margin for error on offense may not be big enough to afford giving opposing offenses favorable field position.

Regardless of who wins the job, the Steelers hope their starting punter will not see too much action on the field.