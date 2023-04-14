Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Kentucky’s Will Levis may not be getting the same NFL Draft buzz as Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. However, he is still projected to go in the first half of the first-round. For NFL teams thinking about drafting Levis, the QB recently received a major endorsement from a former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator.

Alongside working with the Rams, Coen was also Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021. That season, he had an opportunity to work with Levis as the quarterback had just transferred to the Wildcats. That season showed Coen everything he needed to know about Levis, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“He works at everything he does,” Coen said. “When you get him in the building in a competitive and supportive atmosphere and let him go, I think his best football is ahead of him.”

“Man, you could see the talent,” Coen continued. “He killed it because he outworked everybody. He was named captain after eight days of practice, and he wasn’t even quarterback yet. Blood, sweat, tears, he’s going to compete, study film. The kids works his tail off, and he’s an extremely intelligent person.”

Will Levis spent two years with the Wildcats after transferring from Penn State. In 24 games with Kentucky, Levis threw for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns. He added 742 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

While Levis might not go first overall, Liam Coen thinks he is in for a strong NFL career. For whatever team drafts Levis, Coen expects that team to get a grinder at QB.