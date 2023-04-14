Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on a potential reunion with former linebacker Bud Dupree after he agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons. But the Steelers may already be eyeing an edge rusher to fill the position through the NFL Draft.

Along with Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman, Pittsburgh hosted Kansas State outside linebacker Felix Anudike-Uzomah on a top-30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Given the Steelers’ interest in Dupree- they had him in for a visit- one would imagine that they view edge as a position of need.

Hosting Anudike-Uzomah, one of the better outside linebacker prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, seems to further back up that sentiment.

The Kansas State product appeared in 27 games across three seasons for the Wildcats, tallying 25.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks in two seasons as a starter.

Anudike-Uzomah, projected anywhere between the NFL Draft’s first and second rounds, could likely be had with the first pick of the second round, the Steelers’ no. 32 overall selection.

Pittsburgh already boasts some of the league’s better pass rushers, with former Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt, veteran Cameron Heyward and rising star Alex Highsmith, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022.

But in today’s pass-happy league, one can never have too many players who can pressure the quarterback, especially big, explosive edge rushers who have shown the ability to be disruptive- like Anudike-Uzomah.

Steelers fans are allowed to be unhappy that Dupree, a fan favorite, got away.

However, there might just be a better player waiting in the wings in the NFL Draft.