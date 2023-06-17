Colin Cowherd's job is to create compelling television that will have people talking and debating afterwards. But he prides himself on his NFL predictions. They are built-up to much fan fare and monitored closely by his viewers. His early, unofficial 2023-24 season predictions are bound to make a strong impression among Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens fans.

The Fox Sports 1 pundit, after careful consideration, is buying the Black and Gold as an AFC Playoffs team. Now, that might not be a necessarily bold claim to make when considering the Steelers boasted a top-level defense most of the year and just missed out on the final wild card spot. Theoretically, quarterback Kenny Pickett should improve as well, so a postseason berth is definitely plausible. But it is the team Cowherd is omitting to make room for Pittsburgh that will raise some eyebrows and enrage those close to the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Baltimore Ravens, are a playoff team,” he said on The Herd Friday afternoon. The Ravens surely have big expectations after finally coming to terms on a contract with Lamar Jackson and bringing in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Assuming the offense stays healthy, fans have to feel good about a fairly balanced roster. Though, with those players in question, that is a big if.



"The Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Baltimore Ravens, are a playoff team."@ColinCowherd reveals his latest playoff prediction pic.twitter.com/SFEyey07we — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2023

Pittsburgh's consistency, anchored by head coach Mike Tomlin, is clearly a big selling point for Colin Cowherd. He outlined defensive powerhouse T.J. Watt, availability of star players and a favorable schedule as reasons why the Steelers will force their way into one of the three AFC Wild Card positions.

Perhaps everyone in the division can eat, and both of these bitter rivals can find success next season. Cowherd still has some time to ponder his prediction before he locks it in. Ravens fans will give him an earful until then.